It was a ceremony of pain and tears as the late Precious Owolabi, the Channels Television reporter was interred at the Wusasa cemetery, Zaria.

In an incident that triggered outrage from across the country, Owolabi was gunned down during a protest of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shiites, in Abuja Monday.

The Abuja police and protesting Shiites have since been trading blames on the culpability for his murder.

See pictures from the burial below…

Photo Credit: The Nation