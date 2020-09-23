TCM Brand Gifts Luxury Hair Businesswoman, Miz Wanneka a Mercedes Benz

Fashion and clothing boutique, TCM Brand just gifted luxury hair businesswoman and social media Influencer, Miz Wanneka, a Mercedes Benz.
Miz Wanneka who had the surprise gift delivered at home, shared the video on her Instagram page, of the white Mercedes GLE 350, a reward for Influencing for the brand.
She noted that she has only worked with the brand as an influencer for three months hence, wasn’t expecting a gift of such magnitude.
Check out her latest car gift below.
Okayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy @tcm_brand I hate you 😂😂😂😂 this is the craziest thing I have seen in my life … I mean howwwwwwwwww???? So I was having a headache and went home too early and this woman kept calling me asking where i was , at some point ,she called and said have you received the car ?and I said which car Biko I just ignored and continued what I was doing and told her Abeg I get headache , next thing chichi came upstairs to call me that I have a gift from @tcm_brand downstairs . I didn’t understand why they gift can’t come to my room 😒 well I followed and saw this car down 😭😭😭I honestly sighted this car wen I was leaving the office , I tot it was a customers car , so I didn’t pay attention until this car was delivered to me at home now with balloons 😁 I just didn’t understand wat was going on 😁 I still don’t understand 😭 I started working with @tcm_brand about 3 months ago and for God knows why , we have been so close like we have known each other for 15 years😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 OMG @tcm_brand what did I ever do to deserve a whole Mercedes GLE 350 from you 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭