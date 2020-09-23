TCM Brand Gifts Luxury Hair Businesswoman, Miz Wanneka a Mercedes Benz

Fashion and clothing boutique, TCM Brand just gifted luxury hair businesswoman and social media Influencer, Miz Wanneka, a Mercedes Benz.

Miz Wanneka who had the surprise gift delivered at home, shared the video on her Instagram page, of the white Mercedes GLE 350, a reward for Influencing for the brand.

She noted that she has only worked with the brand as an influencer for three months hence, wasn’t expecting a gift of such magnitude.

Check out her latest car gift below.

