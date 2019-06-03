TBoss Shuts Down That Ubi Franklin Dating Rumour: “We Had Nothing Intimate”

TBoss has finally put a stop to those Ubi Franklin dating rumours.

Recall that right after she exited the Big Brother Naij 2017 house, the reality TV star was photographed many times with Ubi Franklin, and in many cases, both of them stepped out for events together, and this fueled the speculation that they were an item.

Two years have passed and TBoss is finally speaking up, especially amid the scandals surrounding the music boss, after a woman alleged to be pregnant with his fourth child, accused him of defrauding her.

“Me and Ubi, we never had anything intimate,” TBoss says in this new video, adding that they never so much as kissed.

And she said a lot more.

See the clip below: