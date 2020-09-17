tboss

TBoss Shades Nengi Following Ozo’s Win of Brand New Car

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on TBoss Shades Nengi Following Ozo’s Win of Brand New Car

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss, threw major shade at current Big Brother Naija  housemate and Head of House, Nengi following fellow housemate, Ozo’s win of a brand new car.

In no subtle tone, the mother of one took to her Instagram story to urge Ozo not to “accommodate too many people” in his car especially those that say they don’t like him.

Tboss wrote;

“YESSS OZO, try not to accommodate too many people in your car. Especially those that say they don’t like you  & yet jump into the front seat.”

It’s no news that after Ozo emerged the winner of the Innoson task which had a brand new car prize attached to it, his love interest, Nengi had celebrated his win with him and hopped into the front seat of the car.

Nengi who has been relentlessly pursued by Ozo has stated over time she isn’t interested in any form of romantic relationship with her fellow housemate.

, , , ,

Related Posts

Toke Makinwa Channels Her “Inner Britney Spears” in Glorious New Photos

September 17, 2020

American Man Bags 30 Months in Prison for Stalking Taylor Swift

September 17, 2020

Bobrisky Gifts Erica Nlewedim N1m, Promises to Treat Her to a First-Class Dubai Luxury

September 17, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply