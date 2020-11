Former Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobe’ housemate, Tokunbo Idowu aka TBoss has revealed that she hasn’t had sex in two years.

The mother of one made the revelation on her Instagram story by posing a question as to how long it takes to revert back to being a virgin.

TBoss noted that the 2-year hiatus from sex began immediately after her daughter was conceived and she hasn’t resumed ‘coitus’ activities since.

She wrote;

“At what point are you considered a virgin again??? #2Years”.

