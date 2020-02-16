TBoss Places a Curse on Instagram Troll Who Called Her Child Ugly

TBoss has never been one to brawl with fans on social media, but she was forced to speak out today after a troll hopped on the app to call her daughter ugly.

It all started after the reality TV star posted the first full photos of her daughter, with a caption in which she celebrated because a mother to her adorable bundle. And while many people had kind things to say, a troll decided to insult the baby.

Which is why TBoss broke into tears during an Instagram Live, ans she placed a curse on that troll. “Leave her for me,” she said of her daughter, admonishing trolls who have been rude to her.

And she said a lot more.

See the video below: