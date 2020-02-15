TBoss Finally Reveals Her Daughter’s Face in Adorable Photos

TBoss surprised her fans yesterday with the first full photos of her daughter Starr, and this comes months after she welcomed the adorable bundle.

The reality TV star had kept most details about her daughter away from her social media, until yesterday when she shared her first full photos.

She wrote:

There’s no greater love than the love of a mother to her child.

And that is why, selfish as it may seem I choose to shield you from the eyes of people who may not always have the best intentions.

But I also realize that I can’t protect you forever- Not physically anyways.

And besides, it might be somewhat selfish of me not to share a part of you with the world because you are without a doubt My Biggest Blessing & Greatest Achievement.

However, I would always pray for you & protect you spiritually- I have committed you to The Almighty God & HE Alone watches, protects & provides for you.

You truly are a Bright & Shiny Star my Baby Starr & nobody & nothing can change that.

My Jesus Baby- anyone who blesses you would be blessed and anyone who tries otherwise or even as much as thinks it- would feel the wrath of My Heavenly Father swiftly & Strongly upon their lives.

Mommie Loves you Always & Forever & a Day more. @atilarystudio thank you so much for capturing these priceless moments @byjaru your creativity continues to wow me @chiniellabeauty thanks for making me sooo gorgeous ♥️. I love you guys …

