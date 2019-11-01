TBoss Calls out Davido for Handcuffing an Humilitatig His Accusers: ‘It’s Primitive’

TBoss has called out Davido and his team for intimidating the two sisters who made a joke about him on social media.

Recall that the singer’s team apprehended the sisters after they claimed he got one of them pregnant. From the video shared by Davido’s team member Spesh, the sisters were handcuffed, and taken to an unknown residence where they were threatened.

Davido later took his Twitter to order their release. “Fuck it….release the idiots,” he said. And when folks called him out for using the police to intimidate the sisters, he got into a messy brawl with them.

Nw, TBoss has spoken about the disturbing intimidation. “It is primitive. It is very wrong,” she said in a new video.

