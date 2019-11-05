TBoss Apologises to Davido Over Alleged Pregnancy Drama: “I Made a Mistake.”

TBoss says she misunderstood the drama involving Davido and the two sisters who accused the singer of getting one of them pregnant.

Recall that after Davido ordered the arrest of the two sisters, many Nigerians, including TBoss, called him out for using the police as a tool for intimidation. Davido defended himself, refused to apologise after his team paraded the girls in a private residence.

Now, TBoss says she made a mistake; she shouldn’t have called out the singer in that manner.

“I wasn’t properly informed about the whole situation,” she said in her Instagram Story, “I apologise to those who were involved as it came off as if I was taking direct shots at you which I promise wasn’t the case at all.”

And she said a lot more. See her post below: