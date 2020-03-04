TB Joshua prophesises end of Coronavirus

Popular Nigerian cleric, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, better known as T.B Joshua has finally given his take on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to social media, the Lagos-based cleric made a prophetic declaration that the Lord had revealed to him that there would be rainfall that would eventually wipe away the deadly coronavirus disease.

He indicated that after he had the revelation, he specifically pleaded with the Lord to make the rainfall start from Wuhan, China, where the first case of coronavirus was recorded.

According to him, the rain is expected to continue for a whole week.

In his post, he wrote;

“The purpose of this rain is to wipe out this epidemic called coronavirus and it will continue till the end of this week. Whether you come in contact with the rain or not, it does not matter. The Lord said to me that it will rain and it is raining. Glory be to God!”

See a screenshot of the post below: