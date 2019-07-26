Tayo Faniran Speaks After Being Assaulted by South African Police: “Africa is Still Enslaved”

Tayo Faniran has broken silence after his ordeal at the hands of some South African Police officers.

From the video making rounds on social media, the Big Brother reality TV star was violently assaulted by some officers of the South African police force who allegedly had stopped to search him. The Nigerian apparently refused the search, and this resulted in a violent altercation before he was cuffed and bundled away.

Now, Fanira has thanked fans who stood with him, adding, “This is not the Africa we should have.”

See his video below:

Africa is still enslaved 🤞🏿

