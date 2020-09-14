Tayo Faniran Advocates for Respect Across Board

Former Big Brother Africa contestant, Tayo Faniran is advocating for respect of all persons no matter their vocation.

The model and father of one revealed that he’s ready to strip any person who disrespects him of every iota of respect as his modesty is sometimes taken for granted.

Tayo Faniran cited the analogy of everyone doing their own part to make things work, therefore, looking down on a person because of what they do, makes the other a fool as there’s no difference between Timaya and the plantain seller who is yet to ‘hammer’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

