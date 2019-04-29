Taylor Swift’s “ME!” Video Tops YouTube 24-Hour View Record

Taylor Swift’s “ME!” music video, featuring Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, has set a new YouTube record.

Yesterday, the streaming giant announced that “ME!” has officially become the video with the highest number of views within 24 hours of release, raking in more than 65 million views.

The video was released at midnight ET on April 26.

And this comes after Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” set a record with 59 million views in its first 24 hours.

And so with a record-breaking 65.2 million views on the streaming platform within the first 24 hours of its release, Swift has become the solo and female artist with the biggest 24-hour debut on YouTube to date.

See the video below: