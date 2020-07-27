Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Album Sells Over 1.3M Copies in 24 Hours

Taylor Swift is back like she never left.

Her latest album, titled Folklore, which dropped Thursday night reportedly has sold over 1.3 million copies globally in 24 hours, according to Republic Records.

THR adds that on Spotify, it was streamed 80.6 million times, breaking the record for first-day album streams by a female artist. Folklore was also the most streamed pop album on Apple Music on its first day of release, with 35.47 million streams.

Folklore is Swift’s eighth studio album, and came with a music video for the track “Cardigan.” Among her collaborators, indie folk band Bon Iver appears with Swift on the track “exile.”

