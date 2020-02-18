Taylor Swift’s Father Fights With Burglar Who Broke Into His Florida Home

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Taylor Swift’s father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse.

The outlet said that Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers in St. Petersburg on Jan. 17 just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency escape stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it.

The men fought before Hoover ran away, the paper reports, citing police records. Hoover has a lengthy arrest record that includes domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment, the paper said.

Swift picked Hoover out of a photo lineup and police say Hoover called them to report the altercation. Hoover could not be found, however, until last week, when he was arrested on burglary charges. He was being held Monday on $50,000 bond.

Swift was not with her father at that time.

Also, Hoover’s mother told the newspaper that her son got lost while searching for his estranged wife and should only be charged with trespassing.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.