Taylor Swift’s Album, ‘Folklore’, Becomes First Million-Selling Album of 2020

Taylor Swift continues to wax stronger.

Per Billboard, the singer’s album, Folklore, returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for an eighth nonconsecutive week, and also became the first album to sell a million copies in the U.S. in 2020.

Per the outlet:

With another 57,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the tracking week ending Oct. 22 (according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data), Folklore’s total album sales jump past 1 million (to 1.038 million), making it the first album to sell a million copies in 2020. It’s also the first album released in 2020 to sell a million. Folklore was released on July 24 and debuted atop the Aug. 8-dated Billboard 200. Swift’s last album, Lover, released on Aug. 23, 2019, was the only album to sell a million in the U.S. in 2019. It sold 1.09 million that year, of its now-total 1.22 million.

