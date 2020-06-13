Taylor Swift Wants Racist Statues in Tennessee to be Permanently Removed

Taylor Swift has called for the permanent removal of all Confederate statues in the state of Tennessee.

The singer has been using her platform to speak against the systemic racism in the United States, and yesterday joined the millions of Americans who are demanding the removal of the statues belonging to vile figured that made life difficult to black people.

“As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things,” Swift began in her thread. “Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such.”

She continued, “Edward Carmack’s statue was sitting in the state Capitol until it was torn down last week in the protests. The state of Tennessee has vowed to replace it. FYI, he was a white supremacist newspaper editor who published pro-lynching editorials and incited the arson of the office of Ida B. Wells (who actually deserves a hero’s statue for her pioneering work in journalism and civil rights).”

Swift, who has more than 86 million followers on Twitter alone, said replacing Carmack’s statue, which was removed May 30, was a “waste of state funds and a waste of an opportunity to do the right thing.”

Along with her messages, Swift shared a news piece about one of the men, whom she called a “monstrosity.”

“Nathan Bedford Forrest was a brutal slave trader and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan who, during the Civil War, massacred dozens of black Union soldiers in Memphis,” the singer wrote.

Further, Swift added, “I’m asking the Capitol Commission and the Tennessee Historical Commission to please consider the implications of how hurtful it would be to continue fighting for these monuments.”

Swift concluded her long Twitter thread with, “When you fight to honor racists, you show black Tennesseans and all of their allies where you stand, and you continue this cycle of hurt. You can’t change history, but you can change this.”

