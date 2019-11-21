Taylor Swift to Receive Woman of the Decade Honor at Billboard’s Women in Music

Congratulations to Taylor Swift!

The singer is set to become the first-ever recipient of Billboard‘s Woman of the Decade Award, THR is reporting.

Per the outlet, she will be honoured at the 2019 Women in Music Event on Dec. 12 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Billboard will give the honor to Swift, who is deemed “one of the most accomplished musical artists of all time over the course of the 2010s.” The singer-songwriter has landed countless professional achievements, including five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 this decade, five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, three worldwide stadium tours and two Billboard Woman of the Year Awards. Swift is also being honored for her commitment to protecting creative rights, music education, literacy programs, cancer research, disaster relief and the Time’s Up initiative.

This comes after news surfaced that the 14th annual event will also honour a number of other high-profile female artists, including Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Nicki Minaj and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.