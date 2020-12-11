Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With New Album, “Evermore” — LISTEN

Taylor Swift is back with a new album, Evermore, mere months after her hit album, Folklore.

The album was released Friday night hours after it was announced, with the pop star returning to the wistful melodies and indie-inspired soundscapes that earned her rounds of praise.

The 15-song project is already getting all the praises from media houses. “This is a bubble we may not want to pop,” Variety said of Swift’s album. And Guardian added: “Not everything here works, but taken together Folklore and Evermore make a convincing case for Swift’s ability to shift shape and for her songs’ ability to travel between genres.”

Listen to it below:

