Taylor Swift Surpasses Whitney Houston’s Billboard 200 History

Congratulations to Taylor Swift!

The singer’s Folklore returned to the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 this week, collecting a seventh nonconsecutive week atop the tally. This means she has now spent the most cumulative weeks at #1 in the chart’s history among women–a record Whitney Houston made in 1987.

Now, Swift trails the Beatles (132 weeks), Elvis Presley (67), Garth Brooks (52), and Michael Jackson (51) for the most nonconsecutive chart-topping weeks.

Billboard reports that Folklore earned 87,000 equivalent album units this week, which was boosted by selling additional signed CD copies online and in stores. Last week, she also performed “Betty” on the Academy Of Country Music Awards and released the live version of streaming services shortly after.

