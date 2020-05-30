Taylor Swift Lights into Donlad Trump After He Threatened Shooting Protesters

Taylor Swift has vocally rammed into Donald Trump for suggesting that protesters of the George Floyd murder will be shot.

The multiple Grammy award winner called out the fervency with which Trump is threatening violence on rioters after he tweeted he would send in the National Guard to Minneapolis to control the situation and wrote; “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”

The tweets didn’t sit well with Swift who accused the Trump of stoking the fires of white supremacy throughout his time in office and then feigning moral superiority before threatening violence.

