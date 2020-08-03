Taylor Swift Lands 7th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With “Folklore”

Congratulations to Taylor Swift!

The singer recent album, Folklore, has now debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making it her seventh No. 1 album.

Per THR, Folklore raked in a stunning 846,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 30, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. That marks the largest week registered for any album since Swift’s own Lover, which debuted at No. 1 on the Sept. 7, 2019-dated chart with 867,000 units.

A break down of Folklore’s debut says that 846,000 of the equivalent album units is led by 615,000 in album sales, 218,000 in SEA units (equating to 289.85 million on-demand streams of the tracks on the album), 209,000 in album sales and 13,000 in TEA units.

THR says this about how the calculation is computed:

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

