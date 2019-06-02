Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month With Pro-LGBTQ Equality Act, Slams Trump

Taylor Swift kicked off Pride Month by taking a stand for LGBTQ rights.

On Saturday, the singer-songwriter published a letter that encouraged Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander to support the Equality Act. The House-approved bill aims to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination in public settings, including schools and the workplace. The Equality Act will now go before the Republican-held Senate. Although a senior official recently told NBC News the Trump administration opposes the bill’s passage.

“I personally reject the President’s stance that his administration, ‘supports equal treatment of all,’ but that the Equality Act, ‘in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights. No,” Swift wrote in her letter to Republican Sen. Alexander. “One cannot take the position that one supports a community, while condemning it in the next breath as going against ‘conscience’ or ‘parental rights. That statement implies that there is something morally wrong with being anything other than heterosexual and cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful message to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, nonbinary or transgender parents, sons or daughters.”

And Swift said a lot more: