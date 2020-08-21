Taylor Swift Gifts Teenager £23000 to Make University Dream Come True

Taylor Swift just made the dream of a certain teenage girl come true with a gift of £23000.

The pop star made the donation to Vitoria Mario, a black British teenager from Tottenham who started a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for university.

Taylor Swift made the generous donation to Mario who dreams of becoming a mathematician and had secured an unconditional place at the University of Warwick to help actualise her dream.

However, she required financial assistance as she could afford to take up the admission without it.

The ‘Bad Blood’ hitmaker left a nice note for the teenager after making her donation stating;

“Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.

In response to Swift’s generosity, an excited Vitoria Mario said,

“My mind has been blown. I was wondering how to reach enough people to hit my goal and now this miracle has happened. I’m just over the moon. I got 1A and 2A*s in my exam results recently and this is just a huge cherry on the cake!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

