Taylor Swift Fans Launch Online Petition Against Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta

Taylor Swift’s fans have launched a campaign against Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta for allegedly not allowing her access to her older music for an upcoming American Music Awards performance and a Netflix special.

The Change.org petition started by fan Jade Rossi has gathered upwards of 49,000 signatures in the past six hours, calling on Braun, Borchetta and investment firm The Carlyle Group to stop holding Swift’s art hostage.

In the petition, Rossi calls out sexism, the misuse of power and hints at “blackmail”.

“They refuse to let Taylor perform or use her music – the music she wrote – under any circumstances unless she gives up the right to re-record her old albums as well as stop using their names, which is gross and almost blackmail,” Rossi writes.

“Not allowing Taylor Swift to use her music in any projects is manipulative and power hungry, all over music she wrote,” the statement continues. “Letting them get away with this will continue the disgusting sexism of the music industry as well manipulation of smaller/upcoming artists who just want to create art.”

THR adds that this appeal is one the fastest-growing petitions on the platform this month, says Michael Jones, managing director of campaigns, Change.org, in a statement.

And read the Change.org petition here.