Taylor Swift Drops New Album ‘Folklore,’ Releases Music Video for “Cardigan”

Taylor Swift has dropped a new album; she’s refused to let the coronavirus pandemic cripple things further.

She had taken to her social media on Thursday to make surprise announcement about her album release, and now has officially released her eighth studio album titled Folklore, along with a music video for her new single “Cardigan.”

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,” she wrote on Instagram. “And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore.” She also said she “poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into” each song.

“In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness,” she wrote of the album. “Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history and memory.” Though she wrote each song “with all the love, wonder and whimsy they deserve,” Swift expressed her hopes that listeners pass down each poetic story.

In the music video for “Cardigan,” Swift is first shown playing a piano inside a cozy cabin, and things went upside down from there.

Watch it below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

