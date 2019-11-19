Taylor Swift Cleared to Perform Old Songs at AMAs

Taylor Swift has received the go-ahead from Big Machine Label Group to perform her old music at the upcoming American Music Awards, where she’ll be honoured as Artist of the Decade.

In their statement to Billboard, a representative for Big Machine said the company has “agreed to grant all licenses of their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms.

“It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media,” the statement continues. “Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists’ audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed.”

This comes days after Swift accused the Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, whose Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine (and Swift’s entire six-album catalog with the label) in June, of blocking her planned performance of a medley of her earlier hits at the AMAs because “that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.” She added that the two execs were also preventing her from using Big Machine-era recordings in a forthcoming Netflix documentary.

