Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump Over Current Attack on USPS

Taylor Swift has taken to her Twitter to slam President Donald Trump over his incessant attacks on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

According to the pop star, the president is deliberately withholding billions of dollars in funding for the USPS as part of a coronavirus relief package. And THR adds that Trump is purposely starving the postal service in an attempt to slow down an expected surge of mail-in ballots this November.

“Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early,” said Swift, who actively adds her voice to politics of the country.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

