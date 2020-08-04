Taylor Swift Breaks Record for Billboard Hot 100 Hits Among Women

Congratulations to Taylor Swift!

The singer has now beaten Nicki Minaj for the record of the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by a woman in the chart’s 62-year history, with her 113 songs. Nicki Minaj’s stand at 110.

Also, Swift’s hit single “Cardigan” launched at No. 1 on the Hot 100, plus all of her 16 songs on the standard edition of parent album Folklore debuted on the chart, lifting her total from 97 to 113 career charted titles.

Check out the Hot 100 Entries Among Women:

113, Taylor Swift

110, Nicki Minaj

73, Aretha Franklin

65, Beyoncé

62, Rihanna

57, Madonna

56, Dionne Warwick

53, Connie Francis

52, Ariana Grande

49, Miley Cyrus

48, Mariah Carey

48, Brenda Lee

41, Mary J. Blige

41, Janet Jackson

41, Barbra Streisand

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

