Jaye’s World Entertainment (Pty) Ltd and Taylor Jaye are thrilled to announce the release of the new Amapiano single “Mi Ba (Super Hero)” in collaboration with DJ K Smackz and Chin Chilla.

Cashe hit maker Taylor Jaye teams up with DJ K Smacks (City Jamz) and Chin Chilla (Jaye’s World) on a Amapiano banger to get people dancing and moving together at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The track titled “Mi Ba (Super Hero)” which Taylor Jaye delivers predominantly in her native tongue Damara means “Tell my mom I’m a superhero when I step in my hood”. Taylor Jaye says that the song is about the township Otjomuise (Namibia) where she grew up – and that growing up there, makes her feel like a ‘Super Hero’ who can accomplish anything in life. It’s a fun song signifying being proud of your origin and where you come from. She collaborates on the track with South African Power House DJ K Smackz and her Namibian partner in music Rapper Chin Chilla. Together they are representing the different African townships they are from, which had contributed to their life successes and made them strong like “Super Heros” – now they can tell their moms with pride that they made it to the top of the world.

Listen below: