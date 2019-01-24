Taxi Driver Drugs, Rapes 13-yr-old Pupil

A 42-year-old taxi driver has been remanded in jail for allegedly drugging and defiling a 13-year-old girl.

At a hearing Wednesday, the Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, of an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court ordered that the suspect, Adebola Akinyele, should spend the next 96 days in prison pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Kubeinje, who adjourned the case until April 8 for mention, said that the court could not take the plea of the accused as she needed the DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, said that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 6 in Ketu, where he resided in the same compound with his alleged victim.

According to the prosecutor, the driver sneaked into the teenager’s parents’ apartment in their absence, drugged, defiled and dumped the minor in front of their apartment.

“The girl told the police that the accused had, on several occasions, taken her to Magodo, Ogudu, CMD Road or Ajah to have sex with her.

“She said the accused told her not to tell anyone, or she would die, adding that he normally gives her hot drinks before sleeping with her.

“She also said he puts drugs in the drink,” the prosecutor alleged.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 137 and 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.