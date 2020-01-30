Taraji P. Henson Launches Her Hair-Care Products

Congratulations to Taraji P. Henson!

The actress has taken her hair-care line, TPH by Taraji products to Target, and it features 18 products ranging from $9.99 to $14.99. The brand is based on homemade mixes that Henson crafted herself and has been using to treat her scalp for years.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, she said she wore weaves when she first started working as an actress in Hollywood. “I love my hair and I didn’t want to lose it. I wore it out [on] a couple of projects. The stress, the everyday maintenance…. I was like, ‘My hair is going to break off,’” she says. The problem she faced was not being able to care for her scalp when she had a protective hairstyle. “That drove me nuts.”

“So I created this little concoction and it literally came from out of ‘I need relief for my scalp now,’” she says. She tried seaweed and then tea tree oil. “I started doing concoctions with my favorite shampoos and mixing,” Henson says. “I just made this for me; it wasn’t for the masses until I had friends try it on vacation one time, because they were complaining about their scalp. They were [like], ‘Oh my God, this is amazing.’ And I was like, ‘I think I have something here.’ But I had been living with this formulation and traveling around with my little weird mix for about two decades.”

She worked with beauty engineer Maesa on a marketable TPH by Taraji line that includes shampoo, conditioner, curl refresher, clay mask, hair milk, oil blend and heat protectant: “I sent them my little formulation in a little bottle, and they did reverse engineering.”

Check out some of the products here: