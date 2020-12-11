Taraji P. Henson Lands Directorial Debut With ‘Two Faced’

Make way for the latest Hollywood director in town, none other than the beautiful and enigmatic Taraji P. Henson.

The 50-year-old actress who is exploring other aspects of the filmmaking craft, landed her directorial debut with high school comedy – Two Faced.

Taraji P. Henson who is billed to direct and star in the flick, shared the news on her official Instagram page with the caption;

“THIS IS THE FACE OF A DIRECTOR!! YES, I DID THAT. I’m SO excited to announce my directorial debut with TWO-FACED. This story means so much to me and I can’t wait to share it with you all!!! And yes, I’ll be starring in the film”.

