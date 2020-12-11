Taraji P. Henson Lands Directorial Debut With ‘Two Faced’

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Make way for the latest Hollywood director in town, none other than the beautiful and enigmatic Taraji P. Henson.

The 50-year-old actress who is exploring other aspects of the filmmaking craft, landed her directorial debut with high school comedy – Two Faced.

Taraji P. Henson who is billed to direct and star in the flick, shared the news on her official Instagram page with the caption;

“THIS IS THE FACE OF A DIRECTOR!! YES, I DID THAT. I’m SO excited to announce my directorial debut with TWO-FACED. This story means so much to me and I can’t wait to share it with you all!!! And yes, I’ll be starring in the film”.

