Taraji P. Henson is Launching a Talk Show on Facebook Watch

Taraji P. Henson is adding talk show host to her résumé as she is set to launch a talk show on Facebook Watch.

The Facebook Watch series, ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ which will be co-hosted by Tracie Jade Jenkins, will be centered around mental health issues, giving the highly important subject the attention it deserves.

It’s no news that Taraji P. Henson has been advocate for mental health and mental issues.

The actress launched her foundation, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 in honour of her late father, a way veteran who dealt with mental health issues. The foundation helps provide resources for people suffering mental illness and mental health services to young people.

Henson with her foundation and new talk show will shed light on important issues surrounding mental health as the show is intended to be highly influential and educational to its viewers.

Speaking on the new career path, the 50-year-old actress who shared the news via her Instagram page said;

“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling.

“I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.

