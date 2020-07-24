Taraji P. Henson Inks First Look Deal with 20th Century Fox with Empire Spinoff in The Works

A spin-off of the Fox TV hit series, ‘Empire’ is in developmental stages at the moment.

The new show ‘Cookie’ which is based off the character of Taraji P. Henson, Loretta ‘Cookie’ Lyon in the TV show is part of a first look deal the actress inked with 20th Century Fox.

Variety reports that Henson will star and produce the show which if ordered for pilot will follow the life of Cookie Lyon and what’s next for her.

The new show is being written by ‘Empire’ Co-creator, Danny Strong alongside Stacy Littlejohn and Yolanda Lawrence. Sanaa Harris is billed to direct the series and Lee Daniels will serve as non-writing EP, side by side with Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment and Samie Falvey.

