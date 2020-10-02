Taraji P. Henson Goes Topless in Sexy Photoshoot

Age ain’t nothing but a number and Taraji P. Henson is proof that this saying is true.

The actress who clocked 50 years earlier this month, served serious body goals on a new photoshoot that set Instagram on fire.

The mother of one shared the sexy images on her Instagram page where she went topless for some of the shots sporting only a black bikini bottom.

For the other images, Taraji P. Henson who sported long and red curly hair under a running shower, wore a tiny 2-piece leopard print number that raised the temperature by several degrees proving that for her, 50 is only the beginning.

See pictures below.

