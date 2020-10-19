Taraji P. Henson Confirms She’s Broken Up with Kelvin Hayden

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Taraji P. Henson Confirms She’s Broken Up with Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson has confirmed that she has indeed split form her ex- fiancé, Kelvin Hayden.

The actress while on the Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, talking all things mental health revelaed that the relationship did not work out as they were not on the same page and wanted different things.

The 50-year-old who celebrated her birthday weeks ago, stated that she requested that they seek therapy together but Hayden wasn’t down for it and they broke up their engagement.

Fans had begun to speculate that all was not well between Taraji P. Henson and her man after he was conspicuously missing from her 50th birthday celebrations.

Well, now we know why.

See a snippet of her interview posted by the Shaderoom below.

, , , ,

Related Posts

Checking Out Tracee Ellis Ross Modelling for Mugler in 1991

October 19, 2020

Abike Dabiri-Erewa Blocks Toyin Abraham on Twitter for Requesting Release of #EndSARS Protesters Arrested in Egypt

October 19, 2020

BBN’s Trikytee Debunks News He Requested N500k to Join #EndSARS Protest

October 19, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply