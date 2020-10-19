Taraji P. Henson Confirms She’s Broken Up with Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson has confirmed that she has indeed split form her ex- fiancé, Kelvin Hayden.

The actress while on the Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, talking all things mental health revelaed that the relationship did not work out as they were not on the same page and wanted different things.

The 50-year-old who celebrated her birthday weeks ago, stated that she requested that they seek therapy together but Hayden wasn’t down for it and they broke up their engagement.

Fans had begun to speculate that all was not well between Taraji P. Henson and her man after he was conspicuously missing from her 50th birthday celebrations.

Well, now we know why.

See a snippet of her interview posted by the Shaderoom below.

