Taraji P. Henson Comes Under Fire for Comparing #MuteRKelly Campaign With Weinstein’s

Taraji P. Henson is currently catching a lot of flak on social media after she took to her Instagram Story to draw a weird comparison between the #MuteRKelly campaign and the #MuteHarveyWeinstein campaign.

For one, there is nothing like a #MuteHarveyWeinstein as the disgraced produced belonged to the movie industry; R. Kelly is a musician, and the campaign was to get people and companies to stop listening and promoting his music, and for him to be held accountable for his actions. Weinstein is already facing charges for rape, has been expelled from prestigious platforms like The Academy, and many other punishments since people spoke up against him.

R. Kelly is not facing any rape charge yet.

And this is why many people are upset that an icon like Henson would tow the same path as Erykah Badu, that she would speak on the side of a reported serial rapist.

So, they are currently schooling her, and one of those who has spoken up is dream hampton, the mind behind the Surviving R. Kelly, docu-series.

See the post that got many people upset, and the reactions:

Seeing all the backlash she is getting, Henson finally decided to tweet this:

