Taraji P. Henson Comes Under Fire for Comparing #MuteRKelly Campaign With Weinstein’s

Taraji P. Henson is currently catching a lot of flak on social media after she took to her Instagram Story to draw a weird comparison between the #MuteRKelly campaign and the #MuteHarveyWeinstein campaign.

For one, there is nothing like a #MuteHarveyWeinstein as the disgraced produced belonged to the movie industry; R. Kelly is a musician, and the campaign was to get people and companies to stop listening and promoting his music, and for him to be held accountable for his actions. Weinstein is already facing charges for rape, has been expelled from prestigious platforms like The Academy, and many other punishments since people spoke up against him.

R. Kelly is not facing any rape charge yet.

And this is why many people are upset that an icon like Henson would tow the same path as Erykah Badu, that she would speak on the side of a reported serial rapist.

So, they are currently schooling her, and one of those who has spoken up is dream hampton, the mind behind the Surviving R. Kelly, docu-series.

See the post that got many people upset, and the reactions:

I recorded in case she deletes. But girl. Is Weinstein making music? I know she's smarter than this pic.twitter.com/7DGyQfDwAk — Bri The Undead (@aprettyPR) January 22, 2019

I wanna have a conversation about women Taraji's/Erykah's age and their obsession with "being a man's peace/shield/sponge because society brings them down enough" but I've already hit my 1 thread a day limit. — Mári 🇵🇷 (I'm Black. This isn't hard.) (@_ItsMarisWorld_) January 22, 2019

Taraji’s IG story is stupid considering Weinstein has pending charges whereas R Kelly only has a hashtag. — Kiara (@Kiara865) January 22, 2019

All of this Auntie Outrage over R. Kelly's "downfall" is so dishonest anyway bc Taraji & Erykah & the rest don't care about Weinstein. They just want R. Kelly to be able to step in the name of pedophilia at his leisure bc part of them blame his victims but I'm being too loud. — Eunice Chantilly's tacky barrette. (@RafiDAngelo) January 22, 2019

Harvey Weinstein has been booked, charged, etc. the purpose of #MuteRKelly is to silence his music. For him to be held accountable for his actions. I really need taraji to know better. Unbelievable. — Krissy Brierre-Davis (@krissys_kitchen) January 22, 2019

No idea why Taraji Henson wouldn't know that there are not one, but two projects abt Harvey Weinstein. But this is an oft-invoked deflection. While I care abt the Hollywood stars Weinstein abused, I care more abt Asante, Kitty, Jerhona, Lisette, Azriel & Joy & others, even more. — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 22, 2019

Plus Weinstein is on trial. For rape. — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 22, 2019

Plus, you don't really care about Weinstein, you just want silence around R. Kelly. Taraji, like me, is from the generation whose job it was to deal with R. Kelly 20 years ago. We didn't and countless girls were harmed because of our inaction. So I made #SurvivingRKellly — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 22, 2019

Finally, Taraji will be glad to know that while people are using a hashtag begun by Black women– @SuiteLadyOro & @LegisEmpress–who've been strategic & clear with their demands, enough ppl support R Kelly to make him chart. Which I found heartbreaking https://t.co/vo6T07aH8K — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 22, 2019

Seeing all the backlash she is getting, Henson finally decided to tweet this:

LET ME BE CLEAR R. KELLY IS GUILTY AND WRONG AND SHOULD BE MUTED PERIOD!!!!! 💋💋💋 — Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) January 22, 2019