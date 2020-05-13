Tara Surprises Her Husband Fela Durotoye on His Birthday

Fela Durotoye turned a year old and his beauty mogul wife, Tara, had a special surprise waiting for him.

Tara revealed that they usually go on morning walks together, but for his birthday, she had saxophonist waiting to surprise this man she has been married to for 19 years.

She said:

S U P R I S E🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

I tried my luck this year and I did well 😀
We usually take a walk in the morning so today I worked with my dearest @yetunde_fatai to organize a saxophonist on our walk path to perform a few songs for @feladurotoye & invited a few friends to “drive-Thru ” and shout HAPPY BIRTHDAY.
He was surprised and happy.

See the beautiful post below:

,

