Tara Fela-Durotoye Visits Vandalised Store, Shares Video

Tara Fela-Durotoye finally summoned the courage to visit her vandalised store and shared a video of the sight there with her followers.
In the video posted, the beauty magnate and CEO House of Tara, walked through her store which was broken into and all the goods, carted away.
Tara Fela-Durotoye also showed the destruction to the stores of some of her friends who own shops in the same mall as she does and noted that the damage to the mall that houses these shops is really heartbreaking.
View this post on Instagram
Good morningggggggg fam! I got the courage to visit my vandalized store yesterday to see the extent of the damage . The destruction to economic assets in this singular mall alone is disheartening . Spoke to some entrepreneurs who are BROKEN as a result . I always find comfort in the book of wisdom .This is where I found comfort today Habakkuk 3:17-19 17 Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food,(A) though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, 18 yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior. 19 The Sovereign Lord is my strength;( he makes my feet like the feet of a deer, he enables me to tread on the heights. SAY AFTER ME “THE SOVEREIGN LORD IS MY STRENGTH “ Tag an affected Entreprenuer