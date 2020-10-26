Tara Fela-Durotoye Visits Vandalised Store, Shares Video

Tara Fela-Durotoye finally summoned the courage to visit her vandalised store and shared a video of the sight there with her followers.

In the video posted, the beauty magnate and CEO House of Tara, walked through her store which was broken into and all the goods, carted away.

Tara Fela-Durotoye also showed the destruction to the stores of some of her friends who own shops in the same mall as she does and noted that the damage to the mall that houses these shops is really heartbreaking.

