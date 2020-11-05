Tanzania’s Magufuli sworn-in after disputed election

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has been sworn in for a second term following his victory in last week’s disputed election.

Magufuli took the oath of office at a sports stadium in the capital, Dodoma, with crowds streaming in from early in the morning.

He will serve Tanzania for another five years in his second term which will run from 2021 to 2025.

The 61-year-old won 84% of the vote, in a poll rejected by the opposition as fraudulent, while his main rival, Tundu Lissu, got 13% of the vote.

Magufuli held up a ceremonial spear and shield to signify the beginning of his presidency, shortly after taking the oath on Thursday morning, amid cheers from Tanzanian citizens.

“Mimi, John Pombe Magufuli nitatimiza kazi kwa bidii na moyo mkunjufu bila uoga, upendeleo wala chuki. (I John Pombe Magufuli, vow to serve Tanzanian citizens diligently without fear, favour or hate),” he said during oath taking.

The populist leader will be deputised by Samia Suluhu Hassan.

More than 12 countries were represented at the ceremony, as well as delegates from the African Union and the Southern African Development Community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

