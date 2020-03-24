Tanzania President, John Magufuli, orders churches open to cure ‘devil’ Coronavirus

It’s no longer news that the President of Tanzania, John Magufuli is a controversial human being, not to mention politician.

From brutally cracking down on corruption, to negating women’s rights and silencing the opposition, Magufuli has no doubt earned his nickname ‘bulldozer’.

And now, he is captured in a clip trying to bulldoze his way through another problem – the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

At a time when countries around the world have followed standard protocol of locking down public places which include churches, pubs and other recreational centres as a means of containing the virus chaos, Magufuli has a different approach.

According to him, the healing of the virus comes from the church, and as such, the devil (coronavirus) can only be cured in the church.

He said: “We are not closing places of worship. That’s where there is true healing. Corona is the devil and it cannot survive in the body of Jesus”

See a clip of his shared on Twitter below…