‘Tanko must go’ – Imo indigenes protest Ihedioha’s removal [Photos]

The verdict of the Supreme Court which led to the removal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, former Governor of Imo State has caused an uproar as supporters sweep the streets of Owerri, Imo State Capital, on Sunday protesting the ruling.

In a ruling that sent ripples across the country Tuesday, the apex court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election.

The APC candidate had placed a distant fourth in the results announced by INEC but the apex court declared him winner based on Uzodinma’s claim that his votes across 388 polling units were annulled.

In the wake of the uproar that greeted the verdict, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) threatened to carry out protest marches across the federation.

