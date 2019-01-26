Tanko Mohammed: Profile of Nigeria’s New Acting CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday swore in Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria on Friday following the trial of Justice Walter Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Buhari stated that he suspended the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen on the orders of the CCT which was given on January 23.

The decision triggered a flood of angry reactions in the polity, with many describing the president’s action as an attack on the constitutional order.

Amid the bitter recriminations and debate over the implication of Buhari’s unprecedented move, Mohammed assumes the role as the nation’s no 1 judicial officer.

Here is a brief profile of the new acting CJN.

Justice Muhammad was born on 31 December, 1953 at Doguwa – Giade, a local government area in Bauchi State.

He is a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and was formerly a Justice of the Nigerian courts of appeal.

He attended Government Secondary School, Azare, where he obtained the West Africa School Certificate in 1973 before he later proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Law in 1980.

He later obtained a Master and Doctorate (PhD) degrees from the same university in 1984 and 1998 respectively.

Tanko began his career in 1982, after his Call to Bar in 1981, the same year he graduated from the Nigerian Law School.

In 1989, he was appointed as Chief Magistrate of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, a position he held till 1991 when he became a Judge at the Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal.

He served in that capacity for two years before he was appointed to the Bench of the Nigerian courts of appeal as Justice in 1993.

He held this position for 13 years before he was appointed to the Bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2006 but was sworn in on January 7, 2007.

Credit: Wikipedia.