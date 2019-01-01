Tanker Fire Razes Rivers Filling Station

A tanker discharging fuel at a filling station along Eneka Igwuruta Road in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State burst into flames Monday night.

The fire then spread to other parts of the filling station causing many to move away as it wreaked havoc.

While no casualty has been recorded in the incident, it created panic in the area with many people in the vicinity making frantic calls to get the state fire service, ChannelsTV writes.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire may have been triggered after an attendant decided to pump petrol into a vehicle while the tanker was discharging its Product – a move believed to be against the rules.

Details later…