Tanker burst into Flames on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway [Video]

Another fuel tanker has gone up in flames along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday morning.

According to a Twitter user, Jojo Amiegbe, who shared the video of the burning tanker, the incident occurred just before Redeemed Camp on the Lagos-bound traffic side of the road.

In the video, men of the state emergency services could not seen and it could not be ascertained yet if there were casualties in the inferno.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the tanker fire, which happens hours after yet another tanker caught fire in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Earlier this week, a mother and child were killed after a tanker went up in flames in the Ochanja Market area of Onitsha.

Residents blamed the poor response of men of the state fire service for the damage.

Tanker burning at Lagos Ibadan Express way, en route to Lagos before Redeemed. If you’re driving on that route, best be careful. Fire fighters, assistance needed. pic.twitter.com/yu025FS6Q3 — Jojo Amiegbe (@JojoAmiegbe) October 18, 2019