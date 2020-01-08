Tania Omotayo Reveals Her Struggle With Endometriosis in New Vlog

Tania Omotayo has shared a new Vlog in which she spoke about her struggles with endometriosis.

In the video, she talked about discovering this health condition, how she was diagnosed, and the long journey to dealing with it.

Tania Omotayo says, “I hope by sharing my story I encourage someone. Making this decision to share this wasn’t easy because I am opening up to my personal struggles but I believe its bigger than me and it is more important to encourage one another and share our battles.”

Watch the vlog below.