Tania Omotayo Reveals Her Struggle With Endometriosis in New Vlog

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Tania Omotayo Reveals Her Struggle With Endometriosis in New Vlog

Tania Omotayo has shared a new Vlog in which she spoke about her struggles with endometriosis.

In the video, she talked about discovering this health condition, how she was diagnosed, and the long journey to dealing with it.

Tania Omotayo says, “I hope by sharing my story I encourage someone. Making this decision to share this wasn’t easy because I am opening up to my personal struggles but I believe its bigger than me and it is more important to encourage one another and share our battles.”

Watch the vlog below.

Related Posts

The Trailer for Mercy Johnson Okojie’s Historical Drama “The Legend of Inikpi”

January 8, 2020

Tyler Perry Reveals He Writes All Of His Shows: “I Have No Writers Room

January 8, 2020

These Photos of Tiwa Savage and Her Family is the Coolest!

January 7, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *