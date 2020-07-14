Tamera Mowry Housley Announces Exit from ‘The Real’ After Seven Years

Tamera Mowry Housley is bidding farewell to her co-host job on the daytime talk show, The Real.

The actress took to her Instagram page to announce her exit after seven years co-hosting with the women who anchor the show noting that she was moving on to the next chapter of her life.

Tamera Mowry stated that she wanted the news of her exit to come from her as opposed to filtering from other sources.

She revealed she was proud of all the show accomplished including an Emmy and 2 NAACP awards. She thanked her co-workers whom she stated are now friends and family and said she would always root for them.

