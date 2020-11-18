Tamera Mowry-Houseley Inks Deal with Crown Media Family Network

Tamera Mowry-Houseley is the latest celebrity to ink an overall deal with an entertainment giant outfit.

The actress and former host of ‘The Real’, signed a partnership with Crown Media Family Network, parent company of Hallmark to star in and serve as executive producer of original films.

Tamera Mowry-Houseley shared a piece written by Deadline regarding the deal on her Instagram story.

Michelle Vicary, EVP, Programming and Network Program Publicity for Crown Media Family Networks had this to say.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Tamera Mowry-Houseley to the family. Having worked with Tamera on a few original films previously, it is a joy to have her star and executive produce more projects with us.

“The really exciting thing about the deal ia that she will join our talented cast of Home and Family, one of the best lifestyle shows on television.

