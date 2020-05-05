Tambuwal in ‘shock’ over passing of ex-Sokoto governor

The Sokoto State Government has announced the death of the second civilian governor of the state, Dr Garba Nadama.

The government said that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal had commiserated with the family of the late politician who passed away on Monday after an “illness of natural cause”.

According to the state government, Tambuwal had expressed shock and sadness over Nadama’s passing.

He was quoted as describing the late governor as a dedicated statesman and visionary whose ideas positioned the state on a solid foundation.

The governor said that during his lifetime, the deceased was unrelenting in offering wise counsel for the advancement of the state and its people.

Nadama, a Ph.D holder in History from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, served as governor of the old Sokoto state from November 1981 to December 1983, having succeeded late Alh. Shehu Kangiwa.

Tambuwal prayed to Allah to grant the late Nadama Aljannatul firdaus, and his family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

He condoled with the people of the state and urged them to pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased and the progress of the state.

